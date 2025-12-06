Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 6 December 2025 - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos of today's rally at the Bourke Street Mall, another wet day. This second and shorter megaphone speech endeavoured to cover different topics that were equally concerning. It is a labour of love, accepting God's call to take a stand for truth. Shoppers 'hear' what they need to hear as they walk past. Some stop to listen more carefully and that is encouraging. We are approaching Christmas and potentially also a great wake up call. Our message therefore may be vitally important for the emotional and spiritual wellbeing of those in the street with ears to hear.