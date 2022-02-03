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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine Plan for Your Love Life 21
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2 views • February 03, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #21
Description: Divine Plan for Your Love Life
What are soulmates and twin flames, and can you find yours? Do we have a special someone we’re supposed to meet and marry? Did you plan who you would marry in advance of being born? Are other important people you meet or work with really old friends met in other lifetimes? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator discusses the advantages of divine matchmaking in finding a life partner and how you end up with children you’ve known before. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Divine Plan for Your Love Life
What are soulmates and twin flames, and can you find yours? Do we have a special someone we’re supposed to meet and marry? Did you plan who you would marry in advance of being born? Are other important people you meet or work with really old friends met in other lifetimes? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator discusses the advantages of divine matchmaking in finding a life partner and how you end up with children you’ve known before. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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