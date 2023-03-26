Create New Account
2nd Sphere Transition – DESIRE on Natural vs Divine Love Path, Talking Emotions vs Feeling God, 2 Most Fulfilling Relationships You’ll Ever Going to Have, Morality, Ethics, Change of the Diet
Published 20 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/xA4LtE4TTAc

20110510 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne P2


Cut:

28m35s - 36m24s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“ON THE DIVINE LOVE PATH IT’S THE NARROW WAY THAT LEADS TO LIFE AND IT BEGINS WITH A PASSION FOR GOD.”

@ 29m34s


Keywords
fearlaw of attractiongodspiritualityenergymanipulationveganmoralityvegetarianethicsafterlifenew agejustificationintellectsimplespirit worldsoul foodsoulmatestwin flames in new agedivine love pathnatural love pathsoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation

