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America Has Forsaken God, Don't Be Surprised When God Forsakes America
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50 views • June 07, 2022
American corporations and it's government are spitting on God with Pride month. But that is only part of the story, watch the video for truth that is hated by the world.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Dr. Gina Primetime - Dragging Kids To Pride Events, Pride Month And More, Kevin McCullough And Dr. Gina Break It Down
https://americasvoice.news/video/CXBHS7HlBKUhBu1/
2. Putin Officially Threatens To Nuke Western Cities If NATO Continues Escalation In Ukraine FULL SHOW 6-5-22
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=629da7ad9304980ab4df5797
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Dr. Gina Primetime - Dragging Kids To Pride Events, Pride Month And More, Kevin McCullough And Dr. Gina Break It Down
https://americasvoice.news/video/CXBHS7HlBKUhBu1/
2. Putin Officially Threatens To Nuke Western Cities If NATO Continues Escalation In Ukraine FULL SHOW 6-5-22
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=629da7ad9304980ab4df5797
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