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Let’s Go Brandon!
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
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41 views • October 25, 2021
Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences. Ask the over six hundred political prisoners in solitary confinement being tortured everyday in a D.C. correctional facility. Ask the victims of crimes perpetrated by illegal aliens and “refugees” flooding our country, if they are alive and able to speak. Ask our guests Reggie Littlejohn, Clare Lopez and Dan Crenshaw.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
https://ccnationalsecurity.org/team/clare-lopez/
https://crenshaw.house.gov/
https://www.bravebooks.us/books/fame-blame-and-the-raft-of-shame
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dissidentsinvaderscrenshawletsgobrandon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy