According to a press release on the current situation in the Republic of Mali the Africa Corps of the Russian Armed Forces and the FAMa have regained control of the town of Labbezanga in coordination with AES forces from the Nigerien forces. Labbezanga, a strategic location serving as a critical junction for regional security operations and logistics supply lines, is situated in the northeastern region of Gao, on the border with Niger. The Africa Corps shared a video showing FAMa soldiers alongside a unit of the Africa Corps and under air cover, having secured Labbezanga on May 6 from ISIS Sahel militants and brought it under government control without significant resistance. A day has passed since the air-supported operation began conducting joint patrols and convoy escort missions, which are currently ongoing throughout the region. During these joint reconnaissance and search operations, Africa Corps soldiers reported discovering a terrorist hideout in the area. Following a successful ambush, two militants who had come to retrieve hidden ammunition were neutralized!

Labbezanga's return to government forces demonstrates that the Syrian-style coup attempt by Al-Qaeda-linked rebel forces, which struck like lightning, had fizzled out before it could gain momentum! During the first week, rebel militants had seized the position after the unit was evacuated. It is unclear whether the initial withdrawal was ordered or whether it was a failure on their part; they briefly took control of it before fleeing. No significant clashes were reported. The Africa Corps together with the FAMa, carried out combat missions as part of search-and-attack groups using helicopters; coordination was precise as in a surgical operation, and the pursuit of terrorists was relentless. Due to the systematic and relentless combat efforts by the Africa Corps-FAMa, Labbezanga and other cities were successfully recaptured for Mali under the leadership of General Assimi Goïta. The coup attempt by JNIM-FLA-CFR coalition appears to have been shattered into pieces against the wall of Malian resilience.

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