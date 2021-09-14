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When Will We Finally Take a Stand | Free Thinkers Dirty :30 | Ep 18
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170 views • September 14, 2021
On this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, Rusty Puttfark and Meme Joe Green review the latest disturbing data from the VAERS database, discuss the current state of vaccine passports around the world, celebrate Pastor John MacArthur's victory and $800,000 settlement against the tyrannical Los Angeles county government and encourage everyone to STAND up against these unconstitutional mandates. All that and more on this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast.
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