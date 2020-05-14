© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green Demon Challenge Super Mario 64 DS
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • May 14, 2020
Published on YouTube: March 26, 2018
In this video I attempt to do the famous Super Mario 64 challenge, The Green Demon Challenge! If you are unfamiliar with the challenge its basically where you grab all the 8 red coins in a world (I did Bob-Omb Battlefield) but, a homing 1-Up Mushroom is following you and if you collect it you lose!
In this video I attempt to do the famous Super Mario 64 challenge, The Green Demon Challenge! If you are unfamiliar with the challenge its basically where you grab all the 8 red coins in a world (I did Bob-Omb Battlefield) but, a homing 1-Up Mushroom is following you and if you collect it you lose!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.