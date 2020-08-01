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Lt. Col. Allen West - "I'm Tired of This BLM"
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33 views • August 01, 2020
Lt. Col.. Allen West (ret.) correctly points out that BLM is tearing down our country. And they are being funded by a group of people who's plan is to subvert and take over the U.S. from within....without the masses even realizing it.
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