Trump Will Lose The Election If He Does This...

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Everyone is circling the wagons against Trump right now and its looking like he isn't going to win reelection if things keep going the way they're going. If he wants to win reelection, Trump is going to have to change the way he is doing things and cut through the bullshit.
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