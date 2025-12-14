Trump Promotes Charlie Kirk's Book, Stop In The Name Of God. Trump Honors Immaculate Conception

'Stop in the Name of God': Charlie Kirk's Final Book Honors 'Transforming' Sabbath. The impact of Charlie Kirk's death from an assassin's bullet continues to grow. We are also learning more about what profoundly changed him through his new book, Stop in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life. CBN News spoke to Kirk's pastor and attended a Shabbat dinner in Israel to learn more.





Kirk's pastor, Rob McCoy, told us, "It's an amazing book. Charlie was so excited about it being published. I was with him in Korea when they gave him it - it was the last thing he had to sign off on, and it, really, it changed him in a profound way."





Before his death, Kirk spoke of how his favorite trip was to Israel. Pastor McCoy believes that a major reason is that Kirk learned the importance of keeping the Sabbath.





He was at a place where it was a crisis, that he just had so much to do. And, you know, the barrenness of a busy life. Reaching out to one of his pastor friends, he commented to him, Dave Engelhart. David, who is on the board at Turning Point. And David said, "Have you ever considered taking a Sabbath?"





The World Ahead 2026. Future-gazing analysis, predictions and speculation





Trump honors Mary’s ‘freedom from original sin’ in Immaculate Conception message. President Donald Trump honored the feast of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8, which appears to be the first time an American president formally recognized the Catholic holy day.





The presidential statement recognized the role Mary played in the salvation of humanity and the importance she has in American history. The statement does, however, contain one theological error about the Incarnation. It says God became man when Christ was born, although Catholic doctrine recognizes God becoming man at the Incarnation: when Mary conceived him.





Presidential Message on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception





