Billions offshore & foreign passports: Zelensky-linked scandal deepens

During a search of former presidential aide Andriy Yermak’s office in Kiev, Ukraine’s NABU anti-corruption watchdog uncovered stacks of foreign passports belonging to Volodymyr Zelensky, his crony Timur Mindich, and Yermak himself.

Apart from Zelensky’s British, Israeli, and Bahamian passports, investigators also seized bank transfer records indicating transactions exceeding $2.6 billion to offshore financial institutions, and more than $14 million in cash, NABU reports.

🗣 “The passport discovery adds a new layer to the political crisis engulfing Ukraine's leadership,” according to the voiceover in a video from the watchdog.

Adding:

Ukraine: From war zone to asset auction – BlackRock takes the wheel

👉 When the world discusses Ukraine's future, it's no longer just diplomats at the table.

♦️ BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is rubbing shoulders with US President Donald Trump’s inner circle – including real estate moguls Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – in high-stakes discussions about the country’s ‘reconstruction’.

♦️ It isn’t BlackRock’s first attempt. Last year, it tried to raise billions for a Ukraine recovery fund but pulled the plug over uncertainty surrounding Ukraine’s future after Trump’s re-election.

♦️ But now BlackRock is back in the game, with Ukraine's future is now a $400 billion fire-sale of national assets than a diplomatic mission.

♦️ And who better to handle that than a global asset manager and Trump’s real estate partners? When it comes to war and sovereignty, they see an opportunity, not a crisis.

♦️ Now that Fink is once again sitting at the table with Kushner and Witkoff, Ukraine’s fate seems more like a private equity deal than a sovereign crisis.

🤔 If you're wondering where Ukraine’s ‘reconstruction’ is headed, don’t worry – Fink’s got it covered.