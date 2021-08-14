IRELAND GOVERNMENT ADMITS THE VIRUS DOES NOT EXIST--IN WRITING--JUST LIKE I GOT FROM ASHLEY BLOOMER

Freedom For All - August 8th, 2021Great work Gemma thankyou!After months of requests under the freedom of information act to the Irish government, they have finally come clean and admitted that it has no scientific proof that the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) exists. Which other nations are going to be next and admit this pandemic was a scam?Gemma O’Doherty, an investigative journalist, has been demanding evidence that this virus actually exists. She also demanded evidence that lockdowns actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe and do deter the spread of viruses. The conclusion is that they don't and there have not been any studies that can prove this.