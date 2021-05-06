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Glimpse of chakras with Adam Apollo - how they connect and open up portals of information
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10 views • May 06, 2021
A Unified Harmonic Matrix: Quantum Geometry & the Physics of Consciousness - https://youtu.be/fE_gJ2OHw10
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Adam Apollo was born in Oakland, California. He is founder of several education and technology based companies and organizations, including "Access Granted, Inc.", "Sanctified Solutions, LLC," "Visionary Arts Foundation", and "Superluminal Systems".
As a speaker, Adam Apollo has been featured in events at the White House, United Nations, and at conferences and festivals around the world.
In 2005 and 2006, Adam coordinated two "Prayer Runs for World Peace" with Indigenous elders and youth from around the North American Continent. From 2006-07 he helped to coordinate the development of "Campaign 2020" and a series of initiatives to "achieve a sustainable planet by the year 2020." From 2007-2010 he served as a Board Member and Advisor for "Biovision 2020," an educational organization focused on the effects of Genetically Modified Organisms on human and environmental health. Then in 2012, Adam Apollo developed the UNIFY initiative, bringing hundreds of thousands of groups and organizations around the world into synchronized conscious connection on December 21st, 2012, and in ongoing events. He is a Faculty member of the Resonance Academy, and Guardian Alliance (2014).
Adam Apollo has been featured in several movies and documentaries.
You can find Adams work here:
www.adamapollo.com
https://galacticfamily.net/
https://www.resonancescience.org/
Join The Awakening 11.11 Community on Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Adam Apollo was born in Oakland, California. He is founder of several education and technology based companies and organizations, including "Access Granted, Inc.", "Sanctified Solutions, LLC," "Visionary Arts Foundation", and "Superluminal Systems".
As a speaker, Adam Apollo has been featured in events at the White House, United Nations, and at conferences and festivals around the world.
In 2005 and 2006, Adam coordinated two "Prayer Runs for World Peace" with Indigenous elders and youth from around the North American Continent. From 2006-07 he helped to coordinate the development of "Campaign 2020" and a series of initiatives to "achieve a sustainable planet by the year 2020." From 2007-2010 he served as a Board Member and Advisor for "Biovision 2020," an educational organization focused on the effects of Genetically Modified Organisms on human and environmental health. Then in 2012, Adam Apollo developed the UNIFY initiative, bringing hundreds of thousands of groups and organizations around the world into synchronized conscious connection on December 21st, 2012, and in ongoing events. He is a Faculty member of the Resonance Academy, and Guardian Alliance (2014).
Adam Apollo has been featured in several movies and documentaries.
You can find Adams work here:
www.adamapollo.com
https://galacticfamily.net/
https://www.resonancescience.org/
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