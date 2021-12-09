WOW! POWERFUL! Freedom Talk 5 - Dr. Tom Cowan Dr. Any Kaufman Dr. Stefan Lanka 72777

With these guys, there's ALWAYS something new, ALWAYS a new perspective, ALWAYS a new Revelation which brings us closer to reality and demolishes the false paradigm and the players who push it, INCLUDING those who are CURRENTLY in the truth movement who are actually CONTROLLED OPPOSITION, and HOW YOU CAN TELL they are. (BTW, this requires at least one properly functioning average brain cell to comprehend - otherwise, don't bother, because this will go right over your head and you'll end-up confused and angry.)





Please listen closely: they reveal some very important points about why this deception has lasted so long, how the truth WAS being revealed once before in the resent past but was sabotaged by those CLAIMING to be medical truthers but were actually CONTROLLED OPPOSITION providing a DEFLECTION from the REAL problem at-hand; AND IT'S HAPPENING AGAIN!





They also reveal the fact that if those in the truth movement NOW, fail to drive home this ONE POINT as their main focus, then this deception will continue on deceiving the world for many many generations to come. You can lock-up 90% of all the politicians, scientists, doctors and big pharma execs and pat yourself on the back; BUT, if we don't completely KILL the "GERM/VIRUS THEORY" and rip out EVERY SINGLE VESTIGE and remnant of it's influence(think Patrick Swayze in "Road House"), then we've accomplished NOTHING, the fraud will continue, the average person will continue walking around complete victim IDIOTS BELIEVING A LIE, and will continue to maim and kill themselves, their children and grandchildren indefinitely - all the while the law makers will eventually make us complete SLAVES to their satanic government.



Witness history happening right here, right now, AND BE A PART OF IT!; these are the people hammering the final nails in the coffin of the FRAUD called "Germ/Virus Theory" - LEARN, and be an active part of it, tell EVERYONE the truth, make sure they see these videos, I don't care who they are, you must tell the truth about this! And if they laugh or mock, or whatever else morons do when they can't handle the truth, then smile, dust off your shoes and move on to the next person(don't worry, we were all moronic idiots BELIEVING this crap once too, they might come around, BUT NOT IF YOU NEVER TELL THEM AND STAND YOUR GROUND!!!!). (and yes I used extra apostrophes like a child - you got the point didn't you?) :)



Or be a wuss and let the rest of us do it for you, PATRIOT...



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