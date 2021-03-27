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.357 Magnum Power from the 9mm! Seriously, WTH??? Yes, seriously. FX-9 and G34 chrono tests vs .357!
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148 views • March 27, 2021
Can you really get .357 Magnum velocity and energy from a 9mm Luger [9x19mm]? Well, the short answer is “yes, but it depends”. Today, we will chrono the 9mm loads listed below out of two relatively long-barreled pistol platforms [the Freedom Ordnance FX-9 pistol, and the Glock 34]. Then, we will see how they stack up against some real-world .357 Mag test data from actual revolvers of varying barrel lengths.
CHRONO TESTS PERFORMED (9x19mm AKA 9mm Luger) :
• Sellier & Bellot [S&B] 124g FMJ
• Fiocchi 115g FMJ
• American Eagle 147g FMJ-FP
• Barnaul Silver Bear 115g FMJ
• Federal HST 124g +P JHP
• Winchester NATO 124g FMJ
• Winchester USA [White Box] 147g JHP
• Remington Golden Saber 124g +P JHP
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.357 MAG REFERENCE DATA :
https://www.luckygunner.com/lounge/revolver-velocity-vs-barrel-length/
http://ballisticsbytheinch.com/357mag.html
FIREARMS USED:
Glock Model G34 Gen 3
Freedom Ordnance FX-9 Pistol - 8”
TAGS: 357 vs 9mm,357 versus 9mm,357 vs 9mm ballistics,357 magnum vs 9mm,357 vs 9mm stopping power,9mm chronograph,9mm chronograph results,115 grain vs 124 grain 9mm,147gr 9mm chronograph,federal hst 9mm 124gr +P,fx-9 pistol ballistics,glock 34 ballistics,golden saber 9mm 124 +p,silver bear 9mm,winchester nato 124 grain 9mm,fiocchi 9mm 115gr fmj,9mm long barrel,9mm power test,9mm vs 357 magnum,9mm vs 357 magnum ballistics,9mm sbr ballistics,9mm carbine
CHRONO TESTS PERFORMED (9x19mm AKA 9mm Luger) :
• Sellier & Bellot [S&B] 124g FMJ
• Fiocchi 115g FMJ
• American Eagle 147g FMJ-FP
• Barnaul Silver Bear 115g FMJ
• Federal HST 124g +P JHP
• Winchester NATO 124g FMJ
• Winchester USA [White Box] 147g JHP
• Remington Golden Saber 124g +P JHP
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
.357 MAG REFERENCE DATA :
https://www.luckygunner.com/lounge/revolver-velocity-vs-barrel-length/
http://ballisticsbytheinch.com/357mag.html
FIREARMS USED:
Glock Model G34 Gen 3
Freedom Ordnance FX-9 Pistol - 8”
TAGS: 357 vs 9mm,357 versus 9mm,357 vs 9mm ballistics,357 magnum vs 9mm,357 vs 9mm stopping power,9mm chronograph,9mm chronograph results,115 grain vs 124 grain 9mm,147gr 9mm chronograph,federal hst 9mm 124gr +P,fx-9 pistol ballistics,glock 34 ballistics,golden saber 9mm 124 +p,silver bear 9mm,winchester nato 124 grain 9mm,fiocchi 9mm 115gr fmj,9mm long barrel,9mm power test,9mm vs 357 magnum,9mm vs 357 magnum ballistics,9mm sbr ballistics,9mm carbine
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