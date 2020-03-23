CV Mortality rate approaching reality 0.1%. Q is back 2020.Mar.21. Trump winning strategy

Daily news in 10min CV Mortality rate approaching reality 0.1%2020-03-21.1.)Coronavirus (COVID19) Fatality rate falling with more infections. Still no realistic number of infections, which is much higher than only those that have been tested. So realistic percentage will be in the area of 0.1%2.) Why Italy? Lots of Chinese workers, direct flights to Wuhan. Promoting hugging3.) MSM can’t control the panic, once the cure is out, so they are fighting to discredit Malaria cure, to maintain this panic.4.) Infections in USA are also escalating in CA, NY. Recent court decision which allows for cutting federal funds for sanctuary cities/states.5.) 5G connection. Difference in bandwidth, some Mobile providers are using 700Mhz range for 5G, some 3.5GHz some 28GHz. Only very few are going for the free 60GHz range which is also very dangerous and in connection to the respiratory problem6.) Every pandemic was related to electrification of the earth Spanish flu 1918, was high intensity radar, 1968 Hong Kong Flu Satellites in Van Allen radiation belt, 2003 3G and SARS, 2009 4G Swine flue. Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D7.) Q post “ Do not Fear” after 13 days going darkcure become public, Hydroxycloroquine, Trump ingeniunity, DS in panic, Many fake conservatives being exposed.Subscribe to my channel over at Brighteon.comContact me on TwitterMusic--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Coming Home (ft Ollie Wade) by Niwel & AlteroCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream:Music promoted by Audio LibraryFair Use Notice:This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.This YouTube channel is personal opinion channel, and commentary from authors perspective. If you are making any type of investment or legal decision based on the news here you should contact or consult a professional before making that decision.