Kirk Speaks Against the Cult from Within It

Yesterday you may think I was harsh and to some degree I was. But Governmental Violence advocate, and long-time Pro-Zionist Kirk was not separate from that which is destroying mankind. He represrnted mankind's burden... Until recently, but even still he was deeply embedded in the Statist idealism that condones violence on others. In an effort to be fair and balanced, today I am going to share with you a little more that I've gathered. I'm not going to pretend that I was a super fan of this guy, or knew anything about him apart from him being a Pro-Trump and Pro-Israel spokesman. I was granted media passes to the TPUSA event 2 Augusts ago and I never bothered to attend that Chistian Zionist indoc fest.

This Cult hides under many religions, titles, and the new sorcery of medical science/pharmakeia. Everything they create is a deception that only appears legitimate.