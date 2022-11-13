Dissolving Large Blood Clots

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it is about maintaining volume of blood and the speed of blood through the arteries and veins and of course, diet and the scalar field
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https://www.revyuh.com/news/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/three-fruits-that-can-dissolve-blood-clots-naturally-finds-study/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23047936/