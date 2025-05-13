BrightLearn - Economic Chaos: Insights, an interview with John Rubino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams and John Rubino discuss urgent economic and societal shifts—questioning inflation data, warning of AI-driven job displacement, critiquing EV viability, predicting commercial real estate collapse, and forecasting the dollar's decline—while advocating for self-reliance, alternative energy (like hydrogen and micro-reactors) and preparedness amid systemic instability.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.