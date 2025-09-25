The 2025 VMAs - A Super Symbolic Celebration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2025 VMAs featured Doja Cat entirely eating her lipstick, Sabrina Carpenter emerging from the sewers, and Lady Gaga dancing with zombie girls. While these things appear unrelated, they all point towards the same narrative. Here’s a look at the highly symbolic 2025 VMAs.
The 2025 VMAs: A Highly Symbolic Celebration of Industry Slaves:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusiness/the-2025-vmas-a-highly-symbolic-celebration-of-industry-slaves/
