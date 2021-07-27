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THE MEAN GREEN ECONOMY KILLING MACHINE
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30 views • July 27, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/un-agenda-21-the-2030-agenda-economy-killing-machine/
This is all about UN Agenda 21, UN Agenda 2030, the Technocracy, Marxist, Globalist control of our world and the destruction of the United States of America as a Constitutional Republic. The ultimate goal is to go back to a power elite feudal system where a handful of people control everything, own everything and the rest of us are just serfs in this process. They will use the technology of Technocracy to control the masses so that we don't get out of hand.
The Mean Green Economy Killing Machine is in the process of changing the world with their kind of greening; stealing then transferring enormous amounts of money through grants and payoffs that destroy the right to own private property.
WAKE UP AMERICA!!
Guests: Paul Driessen & Debbie Bacigalupi
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Support this Podcast:
https://www.rainintl.com/connectingthedots
https://danhappel.pages.ontraport.net/
https://danhappel.com/7k-metals/
Learn About Agenda 21
https://danhappel.com/what-is-agenda-21-2030/
This is all about UN Agenda 21, UN Agenda 2030, the Technocracy, Marxist, Globalist control of our world and the destruction of the United States of America as a Constitutional Republic. The ultimate goal is to go back to a power elite feudal system where a handful of people control everything, own everything and the rest of us are just serfs in this process. They will use the technology of Technocracy to control the masses so that we don't get out of hand.
The Mean Green Economy Killing Machine is in the process of changing the world with their kind of greening; stealing then transferring enormous amounts of money through grants and payoffs that destroy the right to own private property.
WAKE UP AMERICA!!
Guests: Paul Driessen & Debbie Bacigalupi
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Support this Podcast:
https://www.rainintl.com/connectingthedots
https://danhappel.pages.ontraport.net/
https://danhappel.com/7k-metals/
Learn About Agenda 21
https://danhappel.com/what-is-agenda-21-2030/
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