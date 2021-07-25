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H Communications Director ADMITS What We’ve ALL Suspected about Conservative News Sites
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90 views • July 25, 2021
Katie Pavlich from Townhall reports, During an interview with CNN this week, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield admitted the Biden administration's censorship efforts are targeting conservative news sites for publishing "misinformation."
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