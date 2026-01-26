‘Pedophiles in Power are easier to Control’ - Candace Owens clip

‘Pedophiles in power are easier to control’ – Candace Owens

(Sorry, extra poor video quality. The message on this clip is important to share if you missed it on Friday's episode.) Cynthia

Pedophiles also “exhibit signs of a psychopathology that lets them know that they will do harm to the masses and feel nothing because they were themselves, many of them, raped when they were children,” asserts US podcaster Candace Owens.

💬 “It's not a coincidence,” she argues, that Trudeau, Obama, Macron and Zelensky “are all gay.”

Gruesome truths about those at the top aren’t new — but hearing it spelled out this bluntly sends a chill down the spine…

Adding a recent Candace post, January 23rd with link:

The last month of Charlie’s life consisted of Zionists routinely pressuring and threatening Charlie for his shifting views on Israel.

Were it not for me and the general public, those very same Zionists would have successfully staged a hostile takeover of his legacy.

It should disturb you that for the right price, Turning Point was seemingly willing to bury all of this and instead welcome the very same people who tormented him in the end, to his platform.

I should not have been the one to tell you about the Hamptons summit.

I should not have been the one to tell you about Josh Hammer.

I should not have been the one to tell you about this donor, or Bob Shillman, or the fact that Charlie texted multiple people the night before EXPLICITLY stating “they are going to kill me”.

But I am the one.

And I made to do this all while sustaining consistent attacks from the very people who purport to carry on his legacy.

The entire world sees each and every one of you for what you are. You can kill a man, but you cannot kill the truth.

The last month of Charlie’s life consisted of Zionists routinely pressuring and threatening Charlie for his shifting views on Israel.

Were it not for me and the general public, those very same Zionists would have successfully staged a hostile takeover of his legacy.

It should disturb you that for the right price, Turning Point was seemingly willing to bury all of this and instead welcome the very same people who tormented him in the end, to his platform.

I should not have been the one to tell you about the Hamptons summit.

I should not have been the one to tell you about Josh Hammer.

I should not have been the one to tell you about this donor, or Bob Shillman, or the fact that Charlie texted multiple people the night before EXPLICITLY stating “they are going to kill me”.

But I am the one.

And I made to do this all while sustaining consistent attacks from the very people who purport to carry on his legacy.

The entire world sees each and every one of you for what you are. You can kill a man, but you cannot kill the truth.

https://x.com/RealCandaceO/status/2014725775082037745