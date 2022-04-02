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THIS GUY HAS JUST HAD HIS 4TH BOOSTER??????? AND HAS SOME SIDE EFFECTS!!!
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230 views • April 02, 2022
THIS GUY HAS JUST HAD HIS 4TH BOOSTER???????
EVERYONE HAS VACCINE INDUCED HIV AIDS THE SIDE EFFECTS FROM THE COVID JAB - AUTO IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME - A-I-D-S-
THE SHOT HAD 3 SPIKES OF AIDS - DID THEY TELL YOU BEFORE YOU TOOK THE SHOT? - INFORMED CONSENT =NILL ZERO! - NADA! https://www.brighteon.com/ef2a936b-5cf4-4638-995b-5bab8c9a0126
THE SCRIPTED SLAP! - https://www.brighteon.com/b3455e0a-a241-4fbd-981a-d83f4d08ae3f
EVERYONE HAS VACCINE INDUCED HIV AIDS THE SIDE EFFECTS FROM THE COVID JAB - AUTO IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME - A-I-D-S-
THE SHOT HAD 3 SPIKES OF AIDS - DID THEY TELL YOU BEFORE YOU TOOK THE SHOT? - INFORMED CONSENT =NILL ZERO! - NADA! https://www.brighteon.com/ef2a936b-5cf4-4638-995b-5bab8c9a0126
THE SCRIPTED SLAP! - https://www.brighteon.com/b3455e0a-a241-4fbd-981a-d83f4d08ae3f
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