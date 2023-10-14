‘No one is afraid of him’: Joe Biden has 'lost his charismatic authority'

Professor Joseph M. Siracusa says US President Joe Biden is “out of his league” to a point where he is unable to handle current international tensions. Mr Siracusa pointed to a “botched” exit from Kabul and the Russian military exercise in Ukraine as key moments where Joe Biden appears to have “lost his charismatic authority”. “People are jumping all over the world and they figure, ‘the United States, we can handle them because they are not going to do something’,” he told Sky News Australia. “Vladimir Putin and President Xi are off in the corner watching this. “Our European friends and allies, they are watching it too.”







