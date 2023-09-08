ONTARIO SCHOOLS WANT PARENTS INVOLVED IN PICKING THEIR CHILDRENS PRONOUNS

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WHAT PARENTS NEED TO KNOW.....
Ontario Schools Want Parents Involved In Picking Their Children's Pronouns
www.FreedomReport.ca
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