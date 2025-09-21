Maria Zeee-Governments Use Tragedies for Bad Laws-Speech Under Threat ft. Jason Bermas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 110 – 9/11 Documentary Maker Jason Bermas warns that we are on a dangerous trajectory where tragedies are exploited to introduce bad laws, like with the Patriot Act. Bermas warns that while emotions are high, people are often tricked into supporting crackdowns that later affect dissidents, and he is seeing those patterns today.