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👨‍🔬 Why Scientific Materialism is WRONG... About Almost Everything [📖 Book Review]
jroseland
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12 views • December 01, 2021
"WHY SCIENCE IS WRONG... About Almost Everything" by Alex Tsakiris, host of the Skeptiko podcast, is a striking nail in the coffin of scientific materialism.
Ultimately the book gets 4-stars from me because its title is going to make its empowering and edifying message about a more magical and mysterious world unapproachable by many. This is why I've paraphrased its title for this review, Why Scientific Materialism is WRONG... About Almost Everything.

📑 Read review - everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/262-science-is-wrong
💲 Order book
https://amzn.to/3rjqMb2

5:25 Science is wrong about consciousness
7:28 The Dopey Science Creed - the doctrine of scientific materialism
19:50 Presentiment proven
29:39 The placebo effect
37:00 Near-death experiences
41:03 Reincarnation?
50:52 Psychic pets?
53:53 On faith healing
57:45 Mindfulness research
59:00 "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof”
1:01:42 On "conspiracy theories”
1:03:21 Christianity vs atheism - how science brought me back to faith
1:15:00 Is the paradigm shifting?
1:18:03 Consciousness is not meaningless

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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