Be The Change You Want To See...No Matter What You Are Going Through

I am tired, exhausted, and keep fighting the good fight. Trying to lead by example, no matter what I am going through. I am still very much traumatized by the way a local emergency veterinarian would not euthanize my dog who was suffering because we were $25 short on the payment. My laying there suffering with my dog from 9:00 p.m. one night until the next morning because of the greed of this vet and her inhumane actions towards my dog over $25 as rocked me to the core. Anyone that inhumane has no business being a veterinarian. There is a special place in hell for people like her. They are real piranhas at that place. Unfortunately, we don't have any options when it comes to emergency services. A lot of veterinary places have closed. We used to have options. (The blonde dog in this cover photo is the one that is no longer with me.)



Please go to reverbnation.com and listen to my instrumental by the same name, "Be The Change You Want To See.". My artist name is Sonya Kay. If you listen to this video the end, you will also hear about a rapture dream that I had. People were criticizing Jesus for waiting to come back to take us to heaven. It was unbelievable. The sad thing is, I can hear so many people doing just that.



Please share with anyone you feel led to. God is in control of everything, and He never gives us more than we can bear even though the load seems extremely heavy right now. He is faithful.