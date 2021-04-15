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The Brits Are Sleeping But They Think They Are EDUCATED. Brainwashed Britain
The Prisoner
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120 views • April 15, 2021
Britain is sleeping its time to wake them up, there are no real men left here! Not enough who can see whats going on so the people who are sleeping are dooming us, setting us up like a 100years ago. What the hell is going on in Britain these people claim to be EDUCATED! YES EDUCATED... Educated in remembering the BS and repeating what they hear on the 322 and msm if this was not the case then they would of seen through this SCAM a long time ago before it even got off the ground and millions would have been saved.

Mirrored https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-brits-are-sleeping-but-they-think-they-are-educated-brainwashed-britain_zLngwhk6cJCZE9U.html
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