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Aula 6 - Anexo - Basso Ostinato (legendado)
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61 views • January 29, 2021
Vìdeo legendado a partir do original em:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ52ZBrNGCg
Vìdeo compartilhado com os meus alunos do curso de licenciatura em música da Universidade do Estado do Pará para a disciplina Música do Período Cássico em 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ52ZBrNGCg
Vìdeo compartilhado com os meus alunos do curso de licenciatura em música da Universidade do Estado do Pará para a disciplina Música do Período Cássico em 2021.
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