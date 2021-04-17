Suga: Agreed to Take Concrete Efforts for Free and Open Indo-Pacific

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/16/2021 Suga said Japan and the US ally with shared universal values including freedom, democracy, and human rights. The two countries have reaffirmed shared recognition over the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits. Also discussed Xinjiang issues.