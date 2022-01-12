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Judgement is Falling on America - Pt II
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40 views • January 12, 2022
God is going to strike America with fire, famine and disease. Judgment is falling - we are entering a dark time. Has God set a wicked ruler over us as part of His Judgment? Famine, war and disease are all ways God has judged wicked and idolatrous nations throughout history. Will America be any different? Are you ready?
God bless you.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
God bless you.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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