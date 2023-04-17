Deutschland hat abgeschaltet.

Die völlig irre Energiepolitik der Ampel, insbesondere der Grünen hat jetzt zur Abschaltung geführt. Laut Habeck dürfen die Kernkraftwerke in der Ukraine weiterlaufen, da sie ja gebaut sind. Aber in Deutschland legt der Wirschaftszerstörer andere Maßstäbe an. Nur noch irre die Politik der Ampel.
