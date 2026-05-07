Canadian politician, Andrew Lawton, on Canadian government’s anti-Christian bill C-9

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Canada Info



Through the recent legislation of Bill C-9, Christians in Canada can and WILL get arrested for preaching Christ to the LGBT Canadians. Whatever happened to freedom of expression?