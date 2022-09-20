Charlamagne Leaves Panel Speechless, Calling Ron DeSantis a Genius for Martha's Vineyard Stunt

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"I wish that governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott would give Democratic governors and mayors more of a heads up because then that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats, which is they don't want immigrants here either."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1kq189-charlamagne-goes-off-script-calls-desantis-a-genius-for-exposing-the-left.html