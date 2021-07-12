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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- MANRIKI FUNDO
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73 views • July 12, 2021
In this volume, Shidoshi Severance teaches applications with a quite versatile 3-foot-long chain or rope weapon with weights on the ends, used to, ensnare, strike and injure opponents at a considerable distance.
Produced in 2006, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida
Produced in 2006, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida
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