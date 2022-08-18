ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Thursday 8/18/22 • MARIA ZEEE - The Great Reset, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TOP SCIENTISTS WARN TOXIC PROTEINS FOUND IN BUGS 1000X MORE TOXIC THAN PROCESSED GLUTEN, TRIGGER AUTOIMMUNE DISEASESpecial guest Maria Zeee joins the broadcast to break down how globalists are using Australia as a test case to rollout NWO schemes including election fraud, weather modification, microchipping bank patrons, surveillance-laden smart cities, and so MUCH MORE! Don’t let The Great Reset reach & conquer America!

Also, Judge Andrew Napolitano arrives to reveal EXCLUSIVE insight on the Mar-a-Lago raid and the expanding police state with the IRS that EVERY American needs to know! Remember to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! Link in this article!

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