© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#aim4truth Who gave DARPA authority to release coronavirus?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • March 24, 2020
aim4truth- Tyla Gabriel
With the British coronavirus, they invented the virus first (which presumably means they already have the vaccine), then introduced it into the public in far off China to scare people into paying billions of dollars to the vaccine makers--in this case The Pirbright Institute funders.
This modus operandi to use propaganda to insight panic to move markets and make money, is totally criminal. Since our courts are enriching themselves off this scam too, it behooves We The People to step in a stop this profligacy.
Nice to have you join our global truth community. Make sure you are tuned in to all of our sites.
Original Video: https://vimeo.com/389345054
https://aim4truth.org (Home of the daily Cat Report)
http://www.patriots4truth.org/
https://truthbits.blog/
*By: Joël van der Reijden | Date: 2005-2017 (regularly updated)- PILGRIMS SOCIETY: U.S.-BRITISH HISTORICAL MEMBERSHIP LIST; INCLUDES BIOGRAPHIES AND SOURCES PER NAME... https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-soc...
*Important Message from Michael McKibben-FACEBOOK UNMASKED: HOW THE WORLD’S MOST RELEVANT ENTREPRENEUR WAS SCREWED BY ZUCKERBERG... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhFgj...
Get your free speech email here: truthbits.blog/2018/12/14/get-your-free-speech-leader-com-email-address/
Notices: Unless marked otherwise, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. No claims are made to the properties of third parties. FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
With the British coronavirus, they invented the virus first (which presumably means they already have the vaccine), then introduced it into the public in far off China to scare people into paying billions of dollars to the vaccine makers--in this case The Pirbright Institute funders.
This modus operandi to use propaganda to insight panic to move markets and make money, is totally criminal. Since our courts are enriching themselves off this scam too, it behooves We The People to step in a stop this profligacy.
Nice to have you join our global truth community. Make sure you are tuned in to all of our sites.
Original Video: https://vimeo.com/389345054
https://aim4truth.org (Home of the daily Cat Report)
http://www.patriots4truth.org/
https://truthbits.blog/
*By: Joël van der Reijden | Date: 2005-2017 (regularly updated)- PILGRIMS SOCIETY: U.S.-BRITISH HISTORICAL MEMBERSHIP LIST; INCLUDES BIOGRAPHIES AND SOURCES PER NAME... https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-soc...
*Important Message from Michael McKibben-FACEBOOK UNMASKED: HOW THE WORLD’S MOST RELEVANT ENTREPRENEUR WAS SCREWED BY ZUCKERBERG... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhFgj...
Get your free speech email here: truthbits.blog/2018/12/14/get-your-free-speech-leader-com-email-address/
Notices: Unless marked otherwise, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. No claims are made to the properties of third parties. FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.