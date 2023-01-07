PEOPLE ARE NOT JUST BLIND TO WHAT THE JAB DOES, THEY ARE GOING BLIND FROM IT, A LIFE DESTROYED AT 13 💉💉💉

13 years old. Way to go mom and dad. You could have killed him. Why is she smiling ? I am not. He is not. He tells his mom everything is blurry and so what does she do ? She goes to work. Stupid excuse for a parent. She comes home and sends him to the store. This bitch is a complete idiot. "He has no life, he can't go to school"... no shit. The experiment continues until we say NO.





Yassine got his shot on July 17th, one month after France opened vaccination for minors over 12 on June 15th. A few days after his injection, vision problems started. His eyesight became blurry until he couldn’t see at all after 10 days. His diagnosis is corneal thrombosis linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVD-19 vaccine.





Yassine Says “I was asleep, I then woke up, I couldn’t see, it was blurry,” Yassine said while being filmed for the documentary ‘Children of Freedom’. “Right after the vaccine, he couldn’t see anything. The pharmacovigilance report, sent five days later, established that he had acute retinitis ( inflammation of the retina ).”





The Video testimony is by Yassine and his mother. Filmmaker Magà Ettori and his daughter Ariakina collected the testimony as part of a documentary that is currently in production, entitled Children of Freedom.





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/