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ΚΕΝΤΡΑ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑΣ! ΠΟΤΕ ΘΑ ΚΛΕΙΣΟΥΝ;
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58 views • September 23, 2021
Σὲ ὅλη τὴν ἔκτασι τοῦ πλανήτη, οἱ διασκεδαστές-γελωτοποιοὶ καὶ παλιάτσοι τῆς Αὐλῆς τῶν δυναστῶν τοῦ Μεσαίωνος ἔχουν ἀντικατασταθῇ στὶς Αὐλὲς τῶν συγχρόνων δυναστῶν τῆς Παγκοσμιοποιήσεως ἀπὸ ἕναν ἑσμὸ διασκεδαστῶν-γελωτοποιῶν καὶ παλιάτσων, ποὺ ἀπαρτίζεται ἀπὸ ἐξωνημένους τηλε-γιατροὺς (τῆς πλάκας) καὶ ἐξαγορασμένους ἡμιαναλφάβητους δῆθεν δημοσιογράφους, ποὺ κατατρομοκρατοῦν τὸ κοινό, δηλητηριάζοντάς το.
Ἀλλ’ ὅμως: «Ἄθλιε γελωτοποιέ. Τὸ δηλητήριο, ποὺ χύνεις, θὰ σὲ σκοτώσῃ»!
Κλεάνθης Γρίβας - Ἰατρός
Ἀλλ’ ὅμως: «Ἄθλιε γελωτοποιέ. Τὸ δηλητήριο, ποὺ χύνεις, θὰ σὲ σκοτώσῃ»!
Κλεάνθης Γρίβας - Ἰατρός
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