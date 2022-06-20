Child Molesting Pedos Caught On Tape: Demonic Sex Fetish Shows Aimed Directly At Children

From the right to “Love” to the normalization of PEDOPHILIA. Taylor Hansen shares his undercover experience of a “family friendly” drag show that is ultimately enabling Pedophilia.

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