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I Worship You, Song
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7 views • February 15, 2022
Musical painting, Studio full Version.
A Song I wrote to express my personal relationship with Yeshua, The Lord and Savior, the Eternal Bridegroom
Original idea is dated back to December 2000, recording somewhere January 2012
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
The lyrics are included in the video or on the website (it includes also the live version)
https://bindernowski.com/i-worship-you/
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
But if you want to buy it in best quality without watermark, see link below.
The Song itself (full version)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145574669-worship-music-i-worship-you
The whole album:
https://www.pond5.com/collections/3553777-music-album-shepherd-and-bride
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
A Song I wrote to express my personal relationship with Yeshua, The Lord and Savior, the Eternal Bridegroom
Original idea is dated back to December 2000, recording somewhere January 2012
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
The lyrics are included in the video or on the website (it includes also the live version)
https://bindernowski.com/i-worship-you/
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
But if you want to buy it in best quality without watermark, see link below.
The Song itself (full version)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145574669-worship-music-i-worship-you
The whole album:
https://www.pond5.com/collections/3553777-music-album-shepherd-and-bride
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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