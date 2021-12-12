Biden Administration Keeps Advocating Investment to China That Is Detrimental to America but Beneficial to CCP

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12/09/2021 Senator Marco Rubio criticizes the Biden administration for continuing advocating policies and taking actions that are detrimental to America but beneficial to the CCP in spite of the investment to China has been incredibly damaging the US economy.