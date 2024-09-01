Brazil suspends social media platform X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X, formerly Twitter, has been banned in Brazil after failing to meet a deadline set by a Supreme Court judge to name a new legal representative in the country. Alexandre de Moraes ordered the "immediate and complete suspension" of the platform until it complies with all court orders and pays existing fines. "Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes,” said Elon Musk, X owner. The row began in April, with the judge ordering the suspension of dozens of X accounts for allegedly spreading disinformation.
