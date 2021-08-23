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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-23-2021 They Are Going After The Truckers!
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301 views • August 23, 2021
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Truck drivers run economies in every country and this is why we are seeing the push for mandates in the industry now. Truckies in Australia want to shut it down and they can but will need the support of the people as they do it. Here is the States the Teamsters are going to fight it in courts but the same applies for them, they need to shut it down so we can show them this is our world not theirs!
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Article Links:
https://www.ai-cio.com/news/teamsters-pension-lawsuit-could-thwart-vaccine-mandates/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/21/study-finds-vaccinated-are-at-real-risk-of-suffering-antibody-dependent-enhancement/
https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(21)00392-3/fulltext
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/catastrophic-floods-decimate-two-tennessee-towns-10-killed-dozens-missing
Thumbnail Link:
http://truckconvoyns.ca/wp-content/gallery/trevor-mcmillan-gallery/TMP4383.jpg?8aa74a&;x87537
Truck drivers run economies in every country and this is why we are seeing the push for mandates in the industry now. Truckies in Australia want to shut it down and they can but will need the support of the people as they do it. Here is the States the Teamsters are going to fight it in courts but the same applies for them, they need to shut it down so we can show them this is our world not theirs!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.ai-cio.com/news/teamsters-pension-lawsuit-could-thwart-vaccine-mandates/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/21/study-finds-vaccinated-are-at-real-risk-of-suffering-antibody-dependent-enhancement/
https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(21)00392-3/fulltext
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/catastrophic-floods-decimate-two-tennessee-towns-10-killed-dozens-missing
Thumbnail Link:
http://truckconvoyns.ca/wp-content/gallery/trevor-mcmillan-gallery/TMP4383.jpg?8aa74a&;x87537
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