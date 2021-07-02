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Disaster At The DNC: Anti-Hillary Clinton Protests! | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
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60 views • July 02, 2021
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3366-disaster-at-the-dnc-anti-hillary-clinton-protests-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
If you thought the media was bad before, you won't believe what they are hiding from you now! Stefan Molyneux is joined by Mike Cernovich of DangerAndPlay.com to discuss the fallout of the the Democratic National Committee Wikileaks scandal at the DNC convention in Philadelphia. Includes: mass anti-Hillary Clinton protests, police state like actions to counter protesting Bernie Sanders supporters, crackdowns on media access, hidden convention walkouts and much much more!
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms.” Order Gorilla Mindset on Amazon: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3366/disaster-at-the-dnc-antihillary-clinton-protests-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3366-disaster-at-the-dnc-anti-hillary-clinton-protests-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
If you thought the media was bad before, you won't believe what they are hiding from you now! Stefan Molyneux is joined by Mike Cernovich of DangerAndPlay.com to discuss the fallout of the the Democratic National Committee Wikileaks scandal at the DNC convention in Philadelphia. Includes: mass anti-Hillary Clinton protests, police state like actions to counter protesting Bernie Sanders supporters, crackdowns on media access, hidden convention walkouts and much much more!
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms.” Order Gorilla Mindset on Amazon: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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