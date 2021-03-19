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Mass Psychosis: Rose Colombo interviews Stefan Verstappen
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35 views • March 19, 2021
Stefan Verstappen, March 14, 2021
Rose and I talk about current events, and yes, everyone has gone insane.
Stefan
To download the most important collection of books you need to survive visit: https://www.chinastrategies.com/survival-library/
For consultation click here: https://www.chinastrategies.com/preparedness-consulting/
Folks I could use a little help, If you can, thank you https://paypal.me/stefanverstappen
https://www.youtube.com/c/StefanVerstappen/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrU3zTm__mo
Rose
https://rose4justice.com
Rose and I talk about current events, and yes, everyone has gone insane.
Stefan
To download the most important collection of books you need to survive visit: https://www.chinastrategies.com/survival-library/
For consultation click here: https://www.chinastrategies.com/preparedness-consulting/
Folks I could use a little help, If you can, thank you https://paypal.me/stefanverstappen
https://www.youtube.com/c/StefanVerstappen/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrU3zTm__mo
Rose
https://rose4justice.com
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