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Dr. Tom Cowan - The Invisible Virus and the Covid Cult
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220 views • December 29, 2021
Dr. Tom Cowan - The Invisible Virus and the Covid Cult
The Chinese authorities announced on January 7, 2020 that they had isolated and identified “a new
type of virus”. Then on the 28th of January 2020, the US Centre for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) stated that the novel corona virus had been isolated.
Christine Massey, M.Sc conducted an extensive report over a period of more than a year. The
central question raised in her study is the following: “is there reliable evidence that SARS-
CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?
Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 130 Health /Science
institutions. Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no
record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having
been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”
The Chinese authorities announced on January 7, 2020 that they had isolated and identified “a new
type of virus”. Then on the 28th of January 2020, the US Centre for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) stated that the novel corona virus had been isolated.
Christine Massey, M.Sc conducted an extensive report over a period of more than a year. The
central question raised in her study is the following: “is there reliable evidence that SARS-
CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?
Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 130 Health /Science
institutions. Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no
record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having
been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”
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